Afghanistan situation: Emergency preparedness and response in Iran, 25 November 2021

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

667,938 people have been internally displaced in Afghanistan in 2021. Of the internally displaced people, 21% are women and 59% are children.

Afghans continue to make their way to Iran informally through unofficial borders. UNHCR is aware of 22,722 Afghans who arrived in Iran from 1 January to 21 November, though the numbers are understood to be much higher. As of 22 November, out of the new arrivals approaching us directly, 1,603 families (consisting of 6,276 individuals), have been interviewed by UNHCR.

Official borders between Afghanistan and Iran remain closed for asylum seekers. UNHCR continues its advocacy for the Government to open borders and let in individuals in need of international protection.

POLITICAL, SECURITY & HUMANITARIAN SITUATION IN AFGHANISTAN

On 22 November, UNDP called for urgent action to support Afghanistan's banks, warning that a spike in people being unable to repay loans, combined with lower deposits and a cash liquidity crisis, could cause the financial system to collapse within months. Since the de facto Taliban government took office in Afghanistan, the abrupt withdrawal of most foreign development support in the country has put a severe strain on the banking system.

On 17 November, the World Food Program (WFP) stated that 22.8 million Afghans – half of the population – will face acute food insecurity from November 2021, including 8.7 million at risk of famine-like conditions. This is the highest number of acutely food insecure people ever recorded in Afghanistan and is among the highest levels of acute food insecurity worldwide. WFP also reported that the situation for children is increasingly alarming, with half of all children under five (3.2 million) are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition. The UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, has warned that the country “is on the brink of catastrophe”.

DISPLACEMENT TO IRAN