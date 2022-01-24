Afghanistan situation: Emergency preparedness and response in Iran, 23 January 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

700,180 people have been internally displaced in Afghanistan since the start of 2021, of which 21% are women and 59% are children.

According to preliminary estimates by the Government of Iran, approx. 500,000 Afghans have arrived in Iran in 2021.

Borders remain officially closed for asylum-seekers. The requirements of valid visas and passports are still being strictly applied and tighter border control measures are being enforced at unofficial border crossing points. Reports indicate that the number of Afghans arriving in Iran has decreased in recent weeks as a result. 29,345 Afghans who arrived in Iran from 1 January 2021 to 23 January 2022 have approached UNHCR requesting assistance and protection.

POLITICAL, SECURITY & HUMANITARIAN SITUATION IN AFGHANISTAN

On 13 January, describing a “nightmare unfolding in Afghanistan”, the United Nations’ Secretary-General, António Guterres, warned that the world is “in a race against time to help the Afghan people." (Link) The UN Chief said the size of the appeal launched on 11 January “reflects the scale of the despair.” He added that there are “babies being sold to feed their siblings. Freezing health facilities overflowing with malnourished children. People burning their possessions to keep warm.” Currently, more than half the population depends on life-saving assistance but without a more concerted effort from the international community, Mr. Guterres stated that “virtually every man, woman and child in Afghanistan could face acute poverty.”

Taliban leaders in Afghanistan are institutionalizing “large-scale and systematic gender-based discrimination and violence against women and girls”, independent UN human rights experts warned on Monday (Link). The group of around three dozen Human Rights Council-appointed experts highlighted a “wave of measures” such as barring women from returning to their jobs, requiring a male relative to accompany them in public spaces, prohibiting women from using public transport on their own, as well as imposing a strict dress code on women and girls. “Taken together, these policies constitute a collective punishment of women and girls, grounded on gender-based bias and harmful practices,” the experts said. These policies have also affected the ability of women to work and to make a living, pushing them further into poverty. “Women heads of households are especially hard hit, with their suffering compounded by the devastating consequences of the humanitarian crisis in the country”, they explained. The experts noted the increased risk of exploitation of women and girls, including of trafficking for the purposes of child and forced marriage, as well as sexual exploitation and forced labour.

On 22 January, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) called on the Taliban to provide information on the whereabouts and protect rights of two women rights activists, Tamana Zaryab Paryani and Parawana Ibrahimkhel, who disappeared on 19 January from Kabul. The Taliban have denied any involvement in their disappearance. Paryani was among about 25 women who took part in an anti-Taliban protest on 16 January against the compulsory Islamic headscarf for women. Similar raids were reported across homes of female protesters in Kabul. Other reports claim that the Taliban’s religious police have threatened to shoot women NGO workers in a north-western province of Afghanistan if they do not wear the all-covering burqa, two staff members told AFP. “The Taliban are intensifying their attacks on the civic space, and more specifically on women who are pioneers of the civic space,” said Shaharzad Akbar, chairperson of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission.

On 19 January, the UN International Labour Organization (ILO) reported that more than half a million people have lost or been pushed out of their jobs in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, warning that the economy has been “paralyzed” (Link). By the middle of this year, it’s expected that job losses will increase to nearly 700,000 - with direst predictions topping 900,000 - as a result of the crisis in Afghanistan and restrictions on women’s participation in the workplace. Women’s employment levels were already extremely low by global standards, but ILO said that they are estimated to have decreased by 16% in the third quarter of 2021, and they could fall by between 21% and 28% by mid-2022. The lack of work also threatens to worsen child labour levels in Afghanistan, where only 40% of children aged 5 to 17 years old attend school.