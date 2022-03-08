Afghanistan situation: Emergency preparedness and response in Iran, 22 - 28 February 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

710,039 people have been internally displaced in Afghanistan since the start of 2021, of which 21% are women and 58% are children.

According to evolving estimates by the Government of Iran, approx. 500,000 Afghans have arrived in Iran in 2021.

Borders remain officially closed for asylumseekers. The requirements of valid visas and passports are still being strictly applied and tighter border control measures are being enforced at unofficial border crossing points.

34,185 Afghans who arrived in Iran from 1 January 2021 to 28 February 2022 have approached UNHCR requesting assistance and protection.

The Government of Iran continues to systematically return Afghans in large numbers, despite UNHCR’s non-return advisory. Last week, UNHCR in Afghanistan witnessed several hundred Afghans being returned at the border crossing point of Islam Qala.

POLITICAL, SECURITY & HUMANITARIAN SITUATION IN AFGHANISTAN

▪ The Red Cross says Afghanistan is inching closer towards economic collapse, with a paralysed banking system slowing down international efforts to get financial aid into the war-ravaged country. Organisations such as the Red Cross have been forced to rely on informal money exchanges to move cash in to pay the salaries of some workers, although most of Afghanistan's estimated 500,000 state employees have now worked without pay for months. The International Committee for the Red Cross Director General Robert Mardini told Reuters, that his organization is paying some 10,000 doctors and nurses using the informal 'hawala' money transfer network.

▪ On 27 February, France 24 reported that Taliban’s Spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, has said the Taliban will not allow any more Afghans to be evacuated until the situation improves abroad for those who have already left. Mujahid said the Taliban had received reports of thousands of Afghans "living in very bad conditions" in Qatar and Turkey. "The government has the responsibility to protect the people so this will be stopped until we get the assurance that their lives will not be endangered," he said. He further added that women would be barred from travelling abroad unless accompanied by a male chaperone.

▪ In a recent factsheet issued by UN Women and UNHCR, titled ‘Women and Girls in Displacement’, it is indicated that during 2021, women and girls made up an estimated 46 per cent of the almost 80,000 Afghans in need of international protection reported in Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan (the countries that are part of the RRP 2022). While most of those entering Pakistan and Iran were recorded as nuclear groups of women and men with children and other dependents, more than 4,000 people fled without a partner to Pakistan and Iran in 2021 alone. Despite the existential threats posed by conflict and the many gender-specific forms of persecution currently taking place in Afghanistan, many Afghan women and girls are not able to leave the country through regular channels. Restrictions on movement and the lack of documentation may pose challenges for women, especially at official border points.

Unofficial border points are more remote, lack basic facilities, and often require travellers to employ smugglers, and those conditions put women and girls at further risk of violence.