Afghanistan situation: Emergency preparedness and response in Iran, 20 September 2021

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The Afghanistan crisis remains overwhelmingly within Afghanistan itself. Since the beginning of the year, 634,800 individuals have been displaced, joining the 2.9 internally displaced persons in the country by end of 2020.

Afghans continue to make their way to Iran in an irregular manner and through unofficial border points. UNHCR is aware of 16,335 Afghans who arrived in Iran from 1 January up until 18 September. Out of the 502 families that UNHCR interviewed so far, 71% indicated having had to resort to using smugglers.

Official borders between Afghanistan and Iran remain closed for individuals seeking asylum, while borders are open for commercial purposes and foreign-national passport-holders with valid visas for Iran.

SECURITY SITUATION IN AFGHANISTAN