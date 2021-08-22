Afghanistan situation: Emergency preparedness and response in Iran, 19 August 2021

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

UNHCR has issued a non-return advisory for Afghanistan, calling on all countries to allow civilians fleeing Afghanistan access to their territories, and for a bar on forced returns, including of asylum-seekers who have had their claims rejected.

No mass influx into Iran yet although new arrivals have increased. At present 1,760 new arrivals are hosted by the Government in various border locations.

Borders between Iran and Afghanistan are officially closed since 16 August, except for two that remain open for commerce. Informal routes are likely being used to come into Iran.

UNHCR is focusing on advanced preparedness, such as pre-positioning and dispatching Core Relief Items (CRIs) in eastern areas, and joining site assessments in view of site development.

SECURITY SITUATION IN AFGHANISTAN