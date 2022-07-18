Afghanistan situation: Emergency preparedness and Response in Iran, 16 May - 30 June 2022

KEY FIGURES

Over 822,546 persons have been internally displaced in Afghanistan since the start of 2021, of which 20 per cent are women and 60 per cent are children.

Approximately 170,000 have now returned to their previous places of residence, as the security situation improves.

According to evolving estimates by the Government of Iran, approx. 500,000 to 1 million Afghans came to Iran in 2021 . Arrivals have continued during 2022 due to further deterioration of the human rights and socioeconomic situation in Afghanistan. Some 40,714 Afghans who arrived in Iran from 1 January

2021 to 30 June 2022 have approached UNHCR requesting assistance and protection (*of whom 27,816 from 1 January to 31 December 2021 and 12,898 from 1 January to 30 June 2022).

The 2022 Refugee Response Plan (RRP) for the Afghanistan situation, estimates that 274,000 of the new arrivals/ asylum seekers, including those that have arrived in 2021, will remain in Iran by end of 2022.