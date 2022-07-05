Afghanistan situation: Emergency preparedness and Response in Iran, 16 May - 15 June 2022

KEY FIGURES

Over 822,546 persons have been internally displaced in Afghanistan since the start of 2021, of which 20% are women and 60% are children. Approximately 170,000 have now returned to their previous places of residence, as the security situation improves.

According to evolving estimates by the Government of Iran, approx. 500,000 to 1 million Afghans have arrived in Iran in 20211 . Some 39,107 Afghans who arrived in Iran from 1 January 2021 to 11 June 2022 have approached UNHCR requesting assistance and protection. The 2022 Refugee Response Plan (RRP) for the Afghanistan situation, launched in January 2022, estimates that 274,000 new arrivals will remain in Iran.

New arrivals add to the in situ Afghan population already in Iran. Based on the information provided by BAFIA, 800,000 refugees are currently in the country (of whom 780,000 are Afghans and 20,000 Iraqis).

HIGHLIGHTS