Afghanistan situation: Emergency preparedness and response in Iran, 15 May 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Over 789,590 persons have been internally displaced in Afghanistan since the start of 2021, of which 20% are women and 60% are children. Approximately 170,000 have now returned to their previous places of residence, as the security situation. According to evolving estimates by the Government of Iran, approx. 500,000 Afghans have arrived in Iran in 2021. Some 37,595 Afghans, who arrived in Iran from 1 January 2021 to 10 May 2022 have approached UNHCR requesting assistance and protection.

According to BAFIA Central, the provision of 90- day Laissez-Passers (LPs) for 220 newly arrived families (1,100 individuals) relocated from Fariman (a government-run transit/detention centre at the border to Torbat-e-Jam settlement in Khorasan Razavi province) is part of a wider policy of the BAFIA to transfer populations from supervisor sites to regular settlements.

This recent development towards new arrivals is a positive step towards the provision of documentation/regularization to new arrivals, which UNHCR have been advocating since July 2021 at the onset of emergency in Afghanistan.