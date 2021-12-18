Afghanistan situation: Emergency preparedness and response in Iran, 15 December 2021

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

676,431 people have been internally displaced in Afghanistan in 2021, of which 59% are children.

Afghans continue to make their way to Iran informally through unofficial borders. UNHCR is aware of 25,466 Afghans who arrived in Iran from 1 January to 12 December, though the numbers are much higher.

Official borders between Afghanistan and Iran remain closed for asylum seekers. More than 60% of new arrivals interviewed by UNHCR reported using smugglers during their crossing. 85% stated that they had crossed from Afghanistan to Iran while 13% crossed from Pakistan.

POLITICAL, SECURITY & HUMANITARIAN SITUATION IN AFGHANISTAN