Afghanistan situation: Emergency preparedness and response in Iran, 15 December 2021
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
676,431 people have been internally displaced in Afghanistan in 2021, of which 59% are children.
Afghans continue to make their way to Iran informally through unofficial borders. UNHCR is aware of 25,466 Afghans who arrived in Iran from 1 January to 12 December, though the numbers are much higher.
Official borders between Afghanistan and Iran remain closed for asylum seekers. More than 60% of new arrivals interviewed by UNHCR reported using smugglers during their crossing. 85% stated that they had crossed from Afghanistan to Iran while 13% crossed from Pakistan.
POLITICAL, SECURITY & HUMANITARIAN SITUATION IN AFGHANISTAN
On 10 December, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator,
Martin Griffiths, and the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, stated in an op-ed that “Afghanistan is in free fall”. The economic contraction triggered by the Taliban takeover is unprecedented, with a projected 30 per cent loss of the country’s gross domestic product that could occur within a year. “We can clearly see the limits of our humanitarian mandate and the need for more systemic, sustainable support. Without both, chaos ensues.”
On 9 December, OCHA reported that during the period of September through November 2021, its humanitarian partners reached 8 million people with food assistance in Afghanistan; nearly 150,000 people with relief items; and 130,000 children with community-based education activities. In addition, more than 1.1 million people received primary and secondary health-care services; more than 200,000 children were treated for acute malnutrition; 45,000 people received protection assistance, including cash; and 488,000 people received water, sanitation, and hygiene assistance. With the worsening situation in the country, the humanitarian requirement is expected to triple in 2022.
On 14 December, the UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada Al-Nashif, said that the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is threatening basic rights, with women, girls and civil society among those most affected. Al-Nashif stated that her office has received “credible allegations” of more than 100 killings of former Afghan national security forces and others associated with the former government. Al-Nashif also expressed deep concerned about the continued risk of child recruitment, particularly boys, by both ISIL-KP and the de facto authorities.
On 6 December, Amnesty reported that essential services for women and girl survivors of genderbased violence in Afghanistan have been decimated. In 26 new interviews, survivors and service providers told Amnesty International that the Taliban closed shelters and released detainees from prison, including many convicted of gender-based violence offences. “It defies belief that the Taliban threw open prison doors across the country, with no thought of the risks that convicted perpetrators pose to the women and girls they victimized, and to those who worked on survivors’ behalf”, said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary-General.