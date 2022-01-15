Afghanistan situation: Emergency preparedness and response in Iran, 13 January 2022

During the launch of the RRP/HRP, it was reiterated that the people in Afghanistan face one of the world’s most rapidly growing humanitarian crises. Half of the population face acute hunger, over 9 million people are displaced, millions of children are out of school, fundamental rights of women and girls are under attack, farmers and herders are struggling amidst the worst drought in decades, and the economy is in free fall.

Without support, tens of thousands of children are at risk of dying from malnutrition as basic health services have collapsed. Conflict has subsided, but violence, fear, and deprivation continue to drive Afghans to seek safety and asylum across borders, particularly in Iran and Pakistan.