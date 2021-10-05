Afghanistan situation: Emergency preparedness and response in Iran, 05 October 2021

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

665,182 people have been internally displaced in Afghanistan since the start of 2021, of which 80% are women and children. A total of 33 out of 34 provinces had recorded some level of forced displacement.

Afghans continue to make their way to Iran in an irregular manner through unofficial border points. UNHCR is aware of 18,697 Afghans who arrived in Iran from 1 January until 2 October. The numbers are very likely much higher.

Official borders between Afghanistan and Iran remain closed for asylum seekers. In various statements to the media and during the 2021 UNHCR Executive Committee Session, Iran noted that it had limited capacity to cope with the number of new Afghan arrivals.

SITUATION IN AFGHANISTAN