59 schools re-opened in quake-hit regions of western Iran

Kermanshah, Sept 23, IRNA – Fifty-nine newly-built schools were inaugurated on Sunday in quake-stricken regions of Kermanshah Province in western Iran concurrent with the start of the new school year in the country.

President Hassan Rouhani addressed via a video conference the provincial officials, including Kermanshah's Governor General Houshang Bazvand, attending the inauguration ceremony held at a newly-built school in Sarpol-e Zahab.

President Rouhani acknowledged all efforts by the brave and patient people of Kermanshah to reconstruct and reopen the 59 schools destroyed in the last year’s earthquake.

According to the reports published by Kermanshah provincial Education Department, 78 schools were damaged due to the earthquake, 59 of which renovated and re-opened on Sunday.

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit the Kermanshah province’s Ezgeleh region in western Iran on November 12, 2017, killing at least 620 people and injuring over 12,000.

The earthquake damaged 10 cities and 1,930 villages of the province and about 100,000 residential units.