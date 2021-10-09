2nd shipment of single-dose COVID-19 vaccines arrives to Iran

TEHRAN, 30 September 2021 (IRCS) – The second consignment of single-dose ‎COVID-19 vaccines for people aging from 3 to 17 was imported into the country ‎by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) on Thursday.‎

The shipment, like the previous one, contains 6 million doses of the vaccines that arrived to the country earlier this week and is being used to vaccinate people aging from 3 to 17.

The Iranian Red Crescent has so far imported 23 shipments of the Coronavirus vaccines including this last consignment to a total of 52,390,000 doses.

“The Red Crescent is only an importer of medicine and vaccines, and it is definitely the responsibility of the Food and Drug Administration of the Health of Ministry and the scientific committees related to the National Task Force against Coronavirus to confirm how to consume imported vaccine consignments in accordance with the domestic regulations. They must be considered in this regard,” said Dr Mohammad Hassan Ghosian Moghaddam, IRCS Secretary General.

Besides cooperating with the Ministry of Health in 296 centers for public vaccination, the Iranian Red Crescent is vaccinating people in 22 centers which are operating by the Society.