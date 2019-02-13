13 Feb 2019

171 Households Receive Emergency Sheltering in Hormozgan Earthquake

Report
from Iranian Red Crescent
Published on 13 Feb 2019 View Original

BANDR ABBAS, Feb. 13 2019 (IRCS) _ Iranian Red Crescent provided emergency sheltering for 171 affected households in the 5.2-magnitude earthquake that hit Laft district, Qeshm Island, the Iranian southern province of Hormozgan, on Sunday February 10, 2019.

“Red Crescent settled 44 households in sheltered locations as a group and 127 others received emergency sheltering individually,” Alireza Mozaffari, deputy head of the Relief and Rescue’s department of the Red Crescent provincial branch in Hormozgan told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Red Crescent relief workers also distributed 88 ground sheets among the people who were impacted by the earthquake.

Fall and cracking of the wall in some buildings in Pol Port, Khamir County, have been confirmed. Responsible organizations in Laft and Pol ports are assessing the size of damage caused by the earthquake which didn’t left any casualties, fortunately.

According to the initial assessments, it is clear that most of the damage involved both old and new parts of Pol Port and foresight is needed to prevent further damage.

Instead of distributing tents, Red Crescent set up sheltered locations in the quake-affected areas to provide better services to the affected people.

Only 2 people were injured in Pol Port during the earthquake while one was injured as she was rushing down the stairs.

In Laft, 5 people were injured (2 male, 3 female). All of them suffered a breakdown and fracture in their heads, arms, legs and pelvises.

“All the victims remain in good health and essential treatments have been offered to them,” said Dr. Seyyed Hossein Davoudi, dean of Hormozgan University of Medical Sciences (HUMS). “One of these injured had fallen off the scaffold and the rest were injured in fear and while escaping.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.