171 Households Receive Emergency Sheltering in Hormozgan Earthquake

BANDR ABBAS, Feb. 13 2019 (IRCS) _ Iranian Red Crescent provided emergency sheltering for 171 affected households in the 5.2-magnitude earthquake that hit Laft district, Qeshm Island, the Iranian southern province of Hormozgan, on Sunday February 10, 2019.

“Red Crescent settled 44 households in sheltered locations as a group and 127 others received emergency sheltering individually,” Alireza Mozaffari, deputy head of the Relief and Rescue’s department of the Red Crescent provincial branch in Hormozgan told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Red Crescent relief workers also distributed 88 ground sheets among the people who were impacted by the earthquake.

Fall and cracking of the wall in some buildings in Pol Port, Khamir County, have been confirmed. Responsible organizations in Laft and Pol ports are assessing the size of damage caused by the earthquake which didn’t left any casualties, fortunately.

According to the initial assessments, it is clear that most of the damage involved both old and new parts of Pol Port and foresight is needed to prevent further damage.

Instead of distributing tents, Red Crescent set up sheltered locations in the quake-affected areas to provide better services to the affected people.

Only 2 people were injured in Pol Port during the earthquake while one was injured as she was rushing down the stairs.

In Laft, 5 people were injured (2 male, 3 female). All of them suffered a breakdown and fracture in their heads, arms, legs and pelvises.

“All the victims remain in good health and essential treatments have been offered to them,” said Dr. Seyyed Hossein Davoudi, dean of Hormozgan University of Medical Sciences (HUMS). “One of these injured had fallen off the scaffold and the rest were injured in fear and while escaping.”