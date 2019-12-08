17,000 Flood-Hit Households receive Housing Allowance

TEHRAN, 3 December 2019 (IRCS) – Iranian Red Crescent has deposited Rls. 1,700 billion (40,476,000 US dollars) to the bank accounts of 17,123 households whose houses were stricken by the floods in the country in March and April.

The amount has been provided through public cash contributions which were donated to the Red Crescent to support the affected families in the floods.

“70 per cent of flood-affected families in Golestan, Khuzestan and Lorestan provinces and 30 per cent families in the other flood-hit provinces have benefited from this allowance,” said Ali Asghar Peyvandi, IRCS President.

The affected families have been introduced to the Iranian Red Crescent by Iran’s Housing Foundation.

Iranians inside the country donated Rls. 2,300 billion (54,761 million US dollars) to the flood-affected people through the Red Crescent bank account and payment code.

In July, the Iranian Red Crescent donated 10,000 packages of appliances including refrigerators, ovens, carpets and blankets to the flood-hit people in the provinces of Golestan, Lorestan and Khuzestan via public cash contributions. Red Crescent spent nearly Rls. 550 billion (more than 13 million US dollars) to purchase the appliances for the affected families.

In March and April 2019, nationwide floods hit many parts in Iran, mostly the northern province of Golestan, western province of Lorestan and southern province of Khuzestan. The flood in southern province of Fars killed 18 people. The floods left a total of 78 deaths and injured more than 1,136. The torrent also damaged houses and infrastructures, affecting over 10,000,000 people.