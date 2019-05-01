01 May 2019

01 May 2019 - WFP Iran Welcomes a US$2 Million Contribution From the Republic of Korea [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Country Team in Iran
Published on 01 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (197.03 KB)Arabic version

TEHRAN – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a US$2 million contribution from the Republic of Korea to support over the coming two years 30,000 of the most vulnerable Afghan refugees living in settlements in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“We’re grateful to the Government and people of Korea for their continued generosity towards refugees in Iran,” said WFP Representative in Iran, Negar Gerami. “The Republic of Korea remains WFP’s top donor in Iran having contributed US$9.6 million to our operations since 2014.”

WFP plans to use the funds to create income-generating opportunities for vulnerable Afghans living inside and outside of settlements. WFP will provide refugee men and women with the technical and vocational training they need to start small businesses. They will receive start-up capital after completing their training.

Those who already have the necessary skills will receive either WFP cash transfers or equipment to help them start up a small business such as carpet and kilim weaving, embroidery, tailoring and other handicrafts.

“It is my great pleasure to be able to make this contribution to the meaningful project of ‘Income generation for Afghan refugees in the Islamic Republic of Iran’ through WFP, continuing our close partnership throughout the last six years. I hope that this project will also facilitate the betterment of living standards of the Afghan refugees by creating income opportunities for the large number of Refugees in Iran. I’d like to reaffirm that the Korean Government’s firm commitment to provide humanitarian assistance in the future as well.” Said Mr. Ryu Jeong-Hyun, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Iran.

Iran hosts the world’s fifth largest refugee population, with nearly one million registered Afghan and Iraqi refugees.

WFP has been providing assistance to refugees in Iran since the arrival of the first asylum seekers from Afghanistan and Iraq in the late 1980s.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.