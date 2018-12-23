World Vision races to disaster zone after hundreds die in Indonesian tsunami

World Vision Indonesia has dispatched an emergency response team to Sunda Strait to establish the extent of the damage following a three-meter tsunami that has killed at least 222 people and injured more than 843.

We are fearful that as details of the impact of the tsunami become clear the death toll will rise. It may take some time to establish how widespread this tsunami has been.

Our team was due to arrive in the disaster zone by midnight tonight (Sun Dec 23). Their assessment will help determine how we will respond.

One of our national staff who happened to be in the area on a holiday break reported the following: "I was actually at a restaurant on the beach right before the tsunami hit. I noticed the level of the sea was higher and there was lots of garbage in the water. Then I heard the ocean rumbling and felt an odd vibration. We decided to leave and then 10 minutes later the tsunami hit and now that restaurant is gone. People are here for Christmas vacation, so many of the injured and deceased are tourists. We are seeing lots of multiple trauma injuries, and head trauma." She reported many people fleeing the coast in panic.

Indonesia has already experienced three major natural disasters in the last four months, including the Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami that killed over 2,100 people in September. We desperately hope that this tsunami is not nearly as devastating. In August, an earthquake in Lombok killed over 100. The images coming in via local social media and television show devastated beach areas from the islands of Java and Sumatra. The government is still investigating the cause of the tsunami. The images show hard hit infrastructure including shocking footage of waves rushing into beach resort areas.

The government is already responding and World Vision Indonesia will be coordinating any of its work with the authorities and emergency services. We are deeply concerned about the impact of this disaster event on children who can be deeply traumatised by losing loves ones, homes, schools and their sense of trust in everything around them.

World Vision Indonesia does not have projects in the immediate area but is set up to deploy emergency response teams at short notice. The team being sent to the quake area will establish the kind of support that is needed including determining if the government and emergency responders have the capacity to handle operations without additional requested support.

