Women as agents of flood resilience: case example from the BRIGE Indonesia program - Ika Yudha

BUILDING FLOOD RESILIENCE IN INDONESIA

Mercy Corps’ BRIGE program aimed to empower women as agents of resilience, thereby increasing the coping capacities of households and communities to manage the impact of natural disasters and climate-related shock and stresses.

Since 2017, BRIGE worked with communities in the flood-prone city of Semarang, Central Java to build their resilience to flooding. BRIGE recognized women’s potential as agents of resilience and chose to work with PKK women’s groups to build their capacity and realize this potential. Furthermore, the program linked these women’s groups with champions to inspire ways in which to build flood resilience in their communities. Ika Yudha is one of these champions.