WHO Indonesia: Sulawesi Earthquake and Tsunami Situation Report #6

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Emergency Medical Team (EMT) operational mapping and health facility functionality mapping for Palu city and Sigi district has been developed and shared with medical care unit MoH. EMT daily reporting system has already started adopting simplified existing EMT form.

Five primary health centers (PKM) out of 16 in Donggala district and one PKM from Sigi district out of 13 PKMs are able to send report; one PKM out of eleven PKM in Palu City has been operationalized in an outside building.

1793 health personnel including 91 EMTs consist of 855 healthcare volunteers are on the ground. 15 hospitals and 50 primary health centers are operational by national EMTs and healthcare worker volunteers for patient treatments. Eleven pharmacies in Palu and three pharmacies in Sigi are functional.

WHO facilitated first Immunization sub cluster meeting in the field in collaboration with MoH, PHO, DHO and UNICEF.

MoH has conducted Td vaccination at Palu for 2 894 health volunteers. Similarly, MR campaign is still ongoing in three districts affected and being delivered in the IDP camps. As per 9 October 2018, 618 800 children aged 9 months up to below 15 years old have been vaccinated against measles & rubella under MR campaign in Central Sulawesi province.

Early Warning Alert and Response System (EWARS) data reporting SOP is being developed.

Field investigation and laboratory confirmation from one suspect measles case in Sigi District is underway.