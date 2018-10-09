WHO Indonesia: Sulawesi Earthquake and Tsunami Situation Report #5
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
WHO deployed Emergency National Officer to support health cluster coordination and Rapid Health Assessment in Palu. Two WHO Measles-Rubella (MR) immunization campaign focal points are supporting MR campaign in 8 districts in Central Sulawesi, including Palu and Donggala. WHO Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI) staffs will be deployed to the field to assess EPI status and restore MR campaign targeting IDP camps as priority.
WHO Surveillance Officer, Data Assistance, Mental Health Officer, TB Officer will be deployed to the field to support response operation.
To provide medical care, 1175 personnel are on the ground. Fifteen hospitals and 50 primary healthcare centers are started operational. Healthcare workers volunteers and national EMTs have served as surge capacity. Indonesian army has facilitated medical services at four remote sub districts in Sigi districts.
MoH and Biopharma conducted Td vaccination at Palu. 1000 vial Td vaccines, 250 vial influenza vaccine, 500 ampules Anti Tetanus Serum (ATS 1500 IU) have been delivered to Palu.
The most common diseases presenting to health posts are diarrhea, fever, influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and trauma injuries. The risk of increased transmission of vector borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and malaria is anticipated as above-average rainfall is expected in affected areas in the coming weeks.
SITUATION OVERVIEW
A 7.7 magnitude earthquake and its aftershocks, tsunami, and subsequent liquefaction and landslides have severely affected Donggala, Palu municipality, Sigi and Parigi Mountong Central Sulawesi. Access to Palu continues to be difficult with four districts (Kulawi, South Kulawi, Paloko and Pipikoro) are still isolated.
To date, 1948 persons have died, 2549 people severely injured, 8,130 mild injured, 835 people are missing.
Electricity and communication signal has improved in Palu, while electricity, water supply and fuel in Sigi and Donggala are still limited. Masomba and Pasar Induk market in Palu are open. Logistic distribution management and displacement management are challenging.
There are currently 74444 displaced people in 147 sites. Public kitchen are operational in IDPs.
One hospital (Anutapura hospital in Palu) and six primary healthcare centers (Talise, Bulili, Mamboro, Lere, Nosara, Singgani) are affected. Kabelota hospital in Donggala is operational, however, electricity and water supply is still limited and hospital waste management is not functioning optimally due to limited electricity.