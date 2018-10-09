WHO Indonesia: Sulawesi Earthquake and Tsunami Situation Report #5

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

WHO deployed Emergency National Officer to support health cluster coordination and Rapid Health Assessment in Palu. Two WHO Measles-Rubella (MR) immunization campaign focal points are supporting MR campaign in 8 districts in Central Sulawesi, including Palu and Donggala. WHO Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI) staffs will be deployed to the field to assess EPI status and restore MR campaign targeting IDP camps as priority.

WHO Surveillance Officer, Data Assistance, Mental Health Officer, TB Officer will be deployed to the field to support response operation.

To provide medical care, 1175 personnel are on the ground. Fifteen hospitals and 50 primary healthcare centers are started operational. Healthcare workers volunteers and national EMTs have served as surge capacity. Indonesian army has facilitated medical services at four remote sub districts in Sigi districts.

MoH and Biopharma conducted Td vaccination at Palu. 1000 vial Td vaccines, 250 vial influenza vaccine, 500 ampules Anti Tetanus Serum (ATS 1500 IU) have been delivered to Palu.