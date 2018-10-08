08 Oct 2018

WHO Indonesia: Sulawesi Earthquake and Tsunami Situation Report #4

from World Health Organization
Published on 05 Oct 2018
Situation Report # 04
Date of issue: 05 October 2018
Location: Central Sulawesi , Indonesia
Emergency type: Earthquake and Tsunami
Date of onset: 28 September 2018

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • It is now estimated that 616 684 people have been affected after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi. Casualties, destruction and damages to houses and health facilities are continuously being assessed.

  • Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), the Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA) and the Ministry of Health (MoH) have had a joint meeting on coordinated joint assessment using the Disaster Tracking Matrix (DTM) to gain a better overview of the situation on the ground.

  • The Government of Indonesia has decided to receive assistance for clean water, fuel, food, tents, clothing, sanitary kits and family kits.

  • To provide medical care, 855 medical personnel are on the ground.

  • Rapid health assessments are being conducted

  • The most common diseases presenting to health posts are diarrhea, fever, influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and trauma injuries. The risk of increased transmission of Vector borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and malaria is anticipated as above-average rainfall is expected in affected areas in the next two weeks

  • The Ministry of Health informs that national capacity for medical personnel and health logistics are sufficient to cope with the demands in quake-struck Palu, Donggala and other areas in Central Sulawesi, and does not require international emergency medical teams (EMTs).

  • Surveillance Officers from MoH are assessing the surveillance system to develop surveillance reporting mechanism, including Early Warning and Response ( EWARS).

  • As access increases, water and food are being provided. The government has sent 15 hydrants and 100 mobile tanks for water.

