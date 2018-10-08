WHO Indonesia: Sulawesi Earthquake and Tsunami Situation Report #4

Situation Report # 04

Date of issue: 05 October 2018

Location: Central Sulawesi , Indonesia

Emergency type: Earthquake and Tsunami

Date of onset: 28 September 2018

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

It is now estimated that 616 684 people have been affected after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi. Casualties, destruction and damages to houses and health facilities are continuously being assessed.

Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), the Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA) and the Ministry of Health (MoH) have had a joint meeting on coordinated joint assessment using the Disaster Tracking Matrix (DTM) to gain a better overview of the situation on the ground.

The Government of Indonesia has decided to receive assistance for clean water, fuel, food, tents, clothing, sanitary kits and family kits.

To provide medical care, 855 medical personnel are on the ground.

Rapid health assessments are being conducted

The most common diseases presenting to health posts are diarrhea, fever, influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and trauma injuries. The risk of increased transmission of Vector borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and malaria is anticipated as above-average rainfall is expected in affected areas in the next two weeks

The Ministry of Health informs that national capacity for medical personnel and health logistics are sufficient to cope with the demands in quake-struck Palu, Donggala and other areas in Central Sulawesi, and does not require international emergency medical teams (EMTs).

Surveillance Officers from MoH are assessing the surveillance system to develop surveillance reporting mechanism, including Early Warning and Response ( EWARS).