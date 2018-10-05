WHO Indonesia: Sulawesi Earthquake and Tsunami Situation Report #3

Situation Report # 03

Date of issue: 04 October 2018

Location: Central Sulawesi , Indonesia

Emergency type: Earthquake and Tsunami

Date of onset: 28 September 2018

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

An estimated 537 000 people have been affected after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi. So far, 1581 persons have died, 2549 people are injured and 113 people missing. There are 70821 displaced people in 141 sites. The number of houses damaged is 66238. So far, 21 health facilities are known to be affected. Damage to other health facilities is in the process of being assessed.

The Government of Indonesia has decided to receive assistance for air transport, tents, water, and electric generators initially, after announcing on 1 October 2018 that it welcomed selective international assistance, to be based on review off their needs. National capacity will be used for USAR and medical healthcare personnel.

The most common diseases presenting to health posts are diarrhea, fever, influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and trauma injuries. Anticipated health risks in the affected areas include water borne diseases (such as cholera, dysentery, typhoid), vector borne diseases (malaria, dengue, chikungunya) and vaccine preventable diseases (such as, measles and diphtheria).

Four hundred eighty medical personnel are on the ground and rapid health assessments are being conducted.