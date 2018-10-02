WHO Indonesia: Sulawesi Earthquake and Tsunami Situation Report #1

Date of issue: 30 September 2018

Location: District Donggala Central Sulawesi , Indonesia

Emergency type: Natural Disaster, Earthquake, Tsunami

Date of onset: 28 September 2018

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• At this point the government has signaled acceptance of international assistance but is no further information on the Government’s mechanism for this to be implemented • A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Donggala district and also affected Palu city and Parigi Mountong regency.

A tsunami wave hit Palu City, Central Sulawesi.

• Estimated affected population is than 310,000 in Donggala regency, near the epicenter. Palu city, located close to Donggala, has an affected population of more than 350,000 people. So far, 832 persons have died, 580 people were injured and 29 people missing, 16,732 displaced people in 24 sites.

• One hospital is damaged and other health facilitiesare being assessed.

• Provincial and District Health Officers are conducting Rapid Health Assessment • The Governor of Central Sulawesi Province has appointed the Commander of the Military Resort Command as the Commander of the Emergency Response

• According to BNPB (National Disaster Management Agency), key needs are: fuel, generators and lighting equipment; clean water and water tanks; medical personnel, medicines, body bags and field hospitals; tents, tarpaulin and blankets; and food and public kitchens