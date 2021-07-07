WFP Policy Engagement and Technical Assistance for the National Nutrition Programme for School Children in Indonesia (Progas): Learning, Conclusions and the Way Forward - April 2021

This report presents the efforts, good practices and learnings identified from WFP’s policy engagement and provision of technical assistance for National Nutrition Programme for School Children in Indonesia, Program Gizi Anak Sekolah (Progas). The programme, which was operational between 2016 and 2019, funded through the Ministry of Education and Culture’s (MoEC’s) national budget. This report is intended to inform the Government, national and subnational stakeholders and development partners, including WFP, and provide a basis for future endeavours to improve the nutritional status of school-aged children.