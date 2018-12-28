28 Dec 2018

WFP Indonesia Sulawesi Earthquake Situation Report #12 (27 December 2018)

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 27 Dec 2018
Download PDF (765.65 KB)

In Numbers

  • 2,227 fatalities
  • 164,626 people displaced
  • 68,451 family homes damaged
  • USD 910 million in damage

Highlights

WFP has been assisting the Government of Indonesia in the Central Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami. In line with operational mandate, WFP has assisted organizations to transport most cargo from Garuda Hub in Palu to their own facilities or the provincial disaster management agency (BPBD) facility. WFP has reduced the truck fleet prior to officially ceasing trucking operations on 31 December; this marks the end-date of common services in Central Sulawesi.

Situation Update

  • Central Sulawesi was devastated on 28 September by an earthquake and tsunami, followed by liquefaction at several sites. The Government of Indonesia is leading the response with the Provincial Government of Central Sulawesi assuming a more prominent role. Other UN agencies, the Red Cross, and nongovernmental organizations continue to support this effort during the transition period from 27 October to 25 December and towards recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction.
  • WFP‘s provision of logistics common services will end on 31 December, 2018. Organizations with cargo at the WFP Garuda Hubwere are actively engaged in removing their cargo from the hub in accordance with the closure timeline. Currently 90% of relief items have been removed from the Garuda Logistics Hub. The remaining items are mainly BPNP and BPBD consignments and support equipment, all due for transfer to the BPBD facility at Sinanindi in coming days.
  • There are 91 functional markets in Palu, Donggala and Sigi districts of South Sulawesi. The earthquake and tsunami resulted in severe damage to 13 and partial damage to three markets across all three districts.
  • A WFP-led joint market assessment revealed a significant decrease in the number of customers in the assessed markets, primarily due to a decline in purchasing power. Follow-up work is being conducted to assess the efficacy of cash based transfers under the government’s EWarung programme.

