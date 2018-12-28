WFP Indonesia Sulawesi Earthquake Situation Report #12 (27 December 2018)

In Numbers

2,227 fatalities

164,626 people displaced

68,451 family homes damaged

USD 910 million in damage

Highlights

WFP has been assisting the Government of Indonesia in the Central Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami. In line with operational mandate, WFP has assisted organizations to transport most cargo from Garuda Hub in Palu to their own facilities or the provincial disaster management agency (BPBD) facility. WFP has reduced the truck fleet prior to officially ceasing trucking operations on 31 December; this marks the end-date of common services in Central Sulawesi.

Situation Update