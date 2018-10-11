WFP Indonesia Sulawesi Earthquake Situation Report #02 11 October 2018

In Numbers

2,045 fatalities;

200,000 people in need of assistance;

82,775 people displaced;

10,679 people severely injured;

Highlights

• WFP is supporting the Government of Indonesia on logistics coordination, including trucking, common storage and congestion management in liaison with the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Centre), the Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA) and the National Disaster Management Organization (BNPB).

• Balikpapan continues to be the staging area for relief flights, including incoming international assistance, although a decision is expected shortly on when to cease air operations out of Balikpapan.

Situation Update

• WFP is supporting the Government-led response to the earthquake and tsunami in Sulawesi that took place on 28 September by augmenting their logistics capacity to ensure the effective and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance. WFP provides logistics support to BNPB and MoSA including planning and transport, downstream and upstream supply chain enhancement, storage and inventory management in the affected areas, and information coordination for government and humanitarian partners.

• BNBP and the AHA Centre have endorsed the logistics Concept of Operations (CONOPS) proposed by WFP for Palu. They have also welcomed WFP logisticians, both national and international, to join the coordination effort in Palu.

• The situation in Sulawesi appears to be stabilizing with hotels opening-up again and internet and mobile services functioning.

• Accessibility to Lombongan (Balaesang subdistrict), Walandano and Malei (Balaesang Tanjung sub-district) however remains limited.

• The State of Emergency expires today but will probably be extended until 25 October according to MoSA and BNBP.