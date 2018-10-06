06 Oct 2018

WFP Indonesia Sulawesi Earthquake Situation Report #01 05 October 2018

from World Food Programme
Published on 06 Oct 2018
In Numbers

1,581 fatalities
200,000 people in need of assistance
71,000 people displaced
2,549 people severely injured

Highlights

  • WFP is working with the Government of Indonesia and the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Centre) to resolve logistics gaps, which have emerged from on-the-ground assessments. WFP is also providing supply chain planning, civil-military and logistics coordination.

  • Advance financing from WFP’s Immediate Response Account of USD 1.5 million allows WFP to respond to the crisis immediately.

Situation Update

  • As of 4 October, 1,581 fatalities have been reported, and an estimated 200,000 people are in need of assistance following the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Central Sulawesi on 28 September. The earthquake prompted a tsunami that hit mainland areas including Palu, the provincial capital, and Donggala, including coastal areas to the northwest.

  • The emergency response priorities of the Government of Indonesia include the restauration of basic services and needs including water, food, electricity, fuel, air transport and family tents.

  • The Government has welcomed international assistance in line with identified humanitarian needs on the ground, including logistics support.

