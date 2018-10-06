WFP Indonesia Sulawesi Earthquake Situation Report #01 05 October 2018
In Numbers
1,581 fatalities
200,000 people in need of assistance
71,000 people displaced
2,549 people severely injured
Highlights
WFP is working with the Government of Indonesia and the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Centre) to resolve logistics gaps, which have emerged from on-the-ground assessments. WFP is also providing supply chain planning, civil-military and logistics coordination.
Advance financing from WFP’s Immediate Response Account of USD 1.5 million allows WFP to respond to the crisis immediately.
Situation Update
As of 4 October, 1,581 fatalities have been reported, and an estimated 200,000 people are in need of assistance following the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Central Sulawesi on 28 September. The earthquake prompted a tsunami that hit mainland areas including Palu, the provincial capital, and Donggala, including coastal areas to the northwest.
The emergency response priorities of the Government of Indonesia include the restauration of basic services and needs including water, food, electricity, fuel, air transport and family tents.
The Government has welcomed international assistance in line with identified humanitarian needs on the ground, including logistics support.