WFP Indonesia - Economic and Food Price Bulletin - October 2022

This Bulletin provides an overview of the ongoing global trends on food availability and prices amidst the current challenging environment. It reviews Indonesia’s current macroeconomic landscape, including implications on the economy due to the global disruptions. In addition, it includes an analysis of food prices at national and regional level, as well as a summary of the Government’s responses to price shocks.

A small case study was also carried out in three urban villages in Jakarta to gather information on the impacts of increased food prices on poor urban families to complement the secondary data analysis.