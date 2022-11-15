WFP Indonesia Country Brief, September 2022

Highlights

• WFP conducted a series of consultation meetings with the Ministry of Social Affairs, the National Food Agency, the Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretariat, as part of a scoping mission to explore the potential for Anticipatory Action implementation in government systems. The consultation pointed towards the need to establish a synchronized Anticipatory Action approach for the Indonesian context, including through strengthening linkages between different early warning systems.

• WFP and the Ministry of National Development Planning co-organized “The Second Expert Consultation Meeting on Scaling up Post-harvest Rice Fortification for Better Nutrition in Indonesia” in Jakarta. The meeting built on the Joint Rice Fortification Workplan endorsed by the Ministry and aimed to further inform the establishment of the Rice Fortification Technical Working Group. Representatives from the Government, academia, development partners, and private sector stakeholders participated in the meeting.

Operational Updates

• WFP along with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA), the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and the Risk-informed Early Action Partnerships (REAP) held a meeting with the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Cultural Affairs on the conceptualization of Anticipatory Action in Indonesia. The Coordinating Ministry expressed interest in supporting this initiative through a stakeholder mapping and analysis.

• WFP and the Ministry of National Development Planning co-organized a meeting on Scaling-up Postharvest Rice Fortification in which participants defined roles and responsibilities within the Technical Working Group and established a policy development roadmap and pilot concept for the scale-up. In support of the same workplan, WFP conducted a second Rice Fortification Quality Assurance and Quality Control Study to further inform policymakers and other stakeholders on enhancing the affordability of fortified rice by identifying bottlenecks in the production, supply chain, and marketing of post-harvest fortified rice. The study involved capacity assessments of two laboratories and a fortified rice production facility as well as discussions on the policy landscape for postharvest rice fortification in Indonesia with the National Research and Innovation Agency and the National Food Agency.