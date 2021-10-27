WFP Indonesia Country Brief, September 2021

Highlights

• WFP and government partners set forth recommendations to increase access to fortified rice for vulnerable groups based on the results of the Rice Fortification Landscape Analysis launched in September 2021. WFP and the Government will continue generating evidence to strengthen policy and regulatory processes.

• Evidence on the impact of the peak dry season 2021 on food security and nutrition in Indonesia was published in a bulletin jointly produced by WFP and the Government in September 2021. The publication aims to inform government policy and programmes to increase food security and nutrition.

Operational Updates

• The Government of Indonesia, led by the Ministry of National Development Planning, reviewed the progress of activities under the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2021-2025, a joint-commitment between Indonesia and the United Nations Country Team (UNCT). As part of the UNCT in Indonesia, WFP focuses its activities on supporting the Government through three strategic priorities of the UNSDCF: inclusive human development, resilience to disasters, and innovative development solutions towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. WFP will continue to contribute to these priorities over the next four years.

• WFP, in collaboration with the Ministry of National Development Planning completed the Rice Fortification Landscape Analysis, outlining the potential of fortified rice to address micronutrient deficiencies in Indonesia. In September 2021, WFP with line ministries, academia, and development partners discussed the results of the analysis and recommendations going forward. These include establishing a working group to strengthen relevant policy and regulation, promoting South-South knowledge exchange and collaboration, and evidence generation to further support the inclusion of fortified rice in social protection programmes.

• The Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology and WFP continued to finalise the digital nutrition education materials to promote healthy diets among school-aged children in a hybrid online-offline learning context. In partnership with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Religious Affairs, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the Indonesian Nutrition Association, more than 20 digital games, animations, ebooks, quizzes will be completed by the end of this year and disseminated through nationwide government networks and social media. To further support the Government in working towards improved nutrition, WFP will also facilitate South-South knowledge exchange between the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology and the Government of Brazil on school health and nutrition programmes. The dialogue is set for November 2021.