06 Nov 2019

WFP Indonesia Country Brief, September 2019

Highlights

On 19 September, the Ministry of National Development Planning (Bappenas) hosted a series of focus group discussions with WFP to discuss achievements and next steps in the partnership between WFP and the Government of Indonesia.

On 16-17 September, WFP participated in the ‘BuildBack Better: One-Year Palu Earthquake and Tsunami Commemoration’. This was a media visit led by the UN Resident Coordinator to reflect on the UN’s humanitarian operations in Palu, Central Sulawesi.

Operational Updates

• WFP and the National Disaster Management Agency conducted capacity assessments of logistics infrastructure and surge capacity in the Kalimantan Region (Banjarmasin, Palangka Raya, Kotawaringin Barat and Kotawaringin Timur). This is part of WFP’s support for the development of a regional Logistics Concept of Operation and of provincial logistics coordination groups for the Kalimantan Region.

• WFP participated in the Ministry of Social Affairs’ TAGANA (National Disaster Prepared Volunteers) National Jamboree in Pasuruan, East Java. In this gathering, WFP presented findings from the Disaster Resilient Villages (KSB) study. This included lessons learned, good practices, and future recommendations for community-based disaster management programmes.

• As requested by the Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA), WFP conducted an Emergency Telecommunication assessment at the TAGANA Training Centre and Data Information Centre. This assessment led to recommendations on improving the connectivity of disaster-related information amongst different units in MoSA. WFP will further develop recommendations for a capacity building plan on MoSA’s emergency telecommunication connectivity.

• During the joint media visit to remember the 2018 disaster in Palu, WFP and the UN Resident Coordinator highlighted WFP’s significant role during the emergency, in meetings with local Government and the media. They also highlighted the storage units at the Integrated Logistics Hubs which are still in use by the National Disaster Management Agency, MoSA and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

