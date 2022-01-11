WFP Indonesia Country Brief, November 2021

Highlights

• On 23 November, WFP, the Ministry of National Development Planning and the Ministry of Health launched the Fill the Nutrient Gap (FNG) analysis conducted by WFP from September 2020 to November 2021. The analysis provides evidence on the unaffordability of a nutritious diet for significant portions of the population, and recommendations on policy and intervention priorities to support and enhance the consumption of nutritious diets in Indonesia.

• On 24 November, WFP facilitated a South-South virtual exchange between the Governments of Indonesia and Brazil to initiate a dialogue on their approaches to strengthen nutrition for primary school-aged children.

• The Representatives of the United Nations Rome-Based Agencies (RBAs) in Indonesia conducted a joint scoping mission to Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), as part of a joint effort to support inclusive and sustainable food systems for affordable and healty diets.

Operational Updates

• The FNG analysis indicated that at least one in eight Indonesians cannot afford a diet that meets all nutrient needs. In provinces such as NTT, West Papua, Maluku and North Maluku, a nutritious diet is out of reach for more than a third and up to half of the population. During the launch, national stakeholders identified priority actions to support national objectives to improve nutrition. These include strengthening food systems linkages from production to consumption; scaling-up nutrition education programmes, especially for vulnerable groups; and making social protection programmes more nutrition sensitive.

• WFP organized an online training session on calculation and utilization of the Prevalence of Undernourishment and Food Insecurity Experience Scale to support the Food Security Agency, Ministry of Agriculture. These are two of the main indicators for measuring progress towards Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2, Zero Hunger. Statistics Indonesia — the national lead statistical agency — facilitated the training.

• WFP continued providing technical assistance to the Food Security Agency to finalize the analysis and mapping of food security and vulnerability data for the five provinces most vulnerable to food insecurity, namely NTT, Maluku, North Maluku, Papua, and West Papua. In November, WFP provided assistance to the finalization of the Food Security and Vulnerability Atlas, producing two provincial maps for North Maluku and Maluku, and 24 district level maps for NTT, Maluku,

North Maluku, and Papua.