WFP Indonesia Country Brief, November 2019

Highlights

Operational Updates

WFP conducted a nutrition scoping mission to identify essential roles of WFP’s way forward in nutrition, aligned with government priorities, and to explore potential partnerships. Results will be shared in January 2020.

• On November 10, WFP together with the Ministry of Agriculture, Indonesia National Agency of Drug and Food Control and the UN Nutrition Working Group launched a ‘Healthy Street Food Fest’ in Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta to celebrate World Food Day 2019.

Many social media influencers shared ideas on mindful eating and food waste to promote healthy diets and zero waste habits for adolescents during the event.

• WFP and UNICEF hosted a consultative meeting to discuss the integration of WFP & UNICEF’s ongoing nutrition education project and to incorporate the materials into the primary school curriculum.

Participants from the Ministry of Education and Culture, Health, Religious Affairs, the Food Security Agency and the Indonesia National Agency of Drug and Food Control attended.

• WFP engaged in a pilot project with ‘Evolve’ (previously ARoFIIN), a platform for food innovation and improved nutrition in Asia, to increase the consumption of fruits and vegetable amongst school children. WFP has finalized production and has disseminated posters, games and a digital campaign to the targeted school and District Education Office in Kuningan. WFP also advocated and trained teachers of the school on how to utilize the materials to deliver nutrition messages.

• WFP participated in the Progas (School Meals Programme) Evaluation Workshop hosted by the Ministry of Education and Culture. WFP presented the online dashboard for reporting and monitoring, nutrition programmes for primary school students and Progas sustainability and replication using local resources. 87 Progas districts and ministry staff attended.

• WFP participated in a two day annual workshop organized by the Food Security Agency on the provincial Food Security and Vulnerability Atlas (FSVA) in Depok, West Java. WFP presented the joint work completed with the Provincial Food Security Agency Office (DPKP) highlighting capacity strengthening activities conducted in 20 districts with 25 technical staff trained on FSVA data analysis and mapping.

• The Ministry of Agriculture authorized The Cooperation Agreement on Synergizing Support for the Eradication of Food-Vulnerable and -Insecure Regions Programme. This strategic document has been signed by six line ministries and it has been agreed to use the Food Security and Vulnerability Atlas (FSVA) as a tool to design and implement programmes. WFP is supporting the Ministry of Agriculture in the production of FSVA.

• WFP supported the National Disaster Agency (BNPB) and the Ministry of Social Affairs in organizing the National Logistics Cluster workshop. This workshop was attended by government partners, UN agencies, international nad local NGOs, Red Cross, stateowned enterprises, Indonesia logistics associations, national logistics experts, and provincial Disaster Agency representatives.

In support of the Ministry of Social Affairs, WFP completed the Telecommunication Connectivity Assessment for the TAGANA Centre – the headquarters for Disaster Preparedness Cadets. The report was submitted to the Directorate General of Social Protection and Insurance on 22 November 2019. The assessment identified challenges faced by the Centre and provided recommendations for overcoming them.

• WFP participated in and contributed to a workshop organized by the Ministry of Social Affairs on finalizing and socializing the framework for Disaster Ready Districts (an expansion of the Disaster Ready Villages / Kampung Siaga Bencana). WFP shared the results of the Kampung Siaga Bencana study with stakeholders from the national and sub-national level in Cilacap, Central Java. WFP also joined the inaugural launch of the Disaster Ready District in West Java and presented the Kampung Siaga Bencana study to the new Minister of Social Affairs.