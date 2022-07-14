WFP Indonesia Country Brief, May 2022

Highlights

• WFP participated in the 7th session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR) organized by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction and hosted by the Government of Indonesia in Bali from 23 to 27 May 2022. During the event, WFP presented anticipatory action planning and showcased its Platform for Real-time Impact and Situation Monitoring (PRISM).

• WFP’s advocacy with the Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency and the Ministry of Social Affairs resulted in an agreement by both institutions to collaborate on data integration to strengthen the Ministry of Social Affair’s Disaster Mitigation Information System (e-SIMBA).

• WFP and the Ministry of National Development Planning agreed on a workplan for Joint Activities on Rice Fortification in 2022-2024. The planned activities include a second expert group consultation meeting on roles and responsibilities within the national technical working group, and research to support evidence-based decision making.

• The National Disaster Management Agency and the Chamber of Commerce signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as part of a national effort to build public-private partnerships for logistics and supply chains. WFP, as part of the National Logistics Cluster led by the National Disaster Management Agency, has played a catalytic role in this process.

Operational Updates

• During GPDRR, WFP explored cooperation between the Indonesian Government and other stakeholders, including the Indonesian Red Cross and World Vision Asia Pacific, for anticipatory action planning. WFP also explored Forecast-based Financing (FbF), a novel approach to anticipatory action planning, and related coordination mechanisms and partnerships. WFP support FbF system strengthening in Indonesia and explore opportunities to collaborate with stakeholders in countries that have successfully implemented FbF.

• WFP supported a joint event of the National Disaster Management Agency, the Chamber of Commerce, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and the United Nations Development Programme’s Connecting Business Initiatives to launch a private sector humanitarian response engagement network. WFP presented the lessons learned from public-private engagement during the 2018 Central Sulawesi emergency.

• WFP met with technical officers from the National Food Agency — previously known as the Food Security Agency to discuss the transition of the Food Security Agency to the National Food Agency and the main priorities under the new organisation’s structure. The National Food Agency highlighted potential collaboration projects and the development of a new cooperation agreement for 2022 and beyond.