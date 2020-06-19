WFP Indonesia Country Brief, May 2020

Highlights

Operational Updates

• The development of WFP’s Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2021-2025 is underway. WFP has conducted internal review processes and Government counterpart reviews through virtual meetings. The focus of the CSP 2021-2025 will be on (1) food security and nutrition analysis; (2) disaster and climate risk management; and (3) addressing stunting and other forms of malnutrition.

• WFP released a Bulletin on “COVID-19: Economic and Food Security Implications for Indonesia”; it was shared with the Government, UN agencies and other development partners. The bulletin explored the effects of the pandemic on the economy and on food security, especially on food consumption and livelihoods of the most vulnerable.

• WFP is the lead United Nations agency in the logistics priority area of the Multi-Sectoral Response Plan to COVID-19. This means supporting the Government’s public health response by coordinating emergency logistics with the wider humanitarian community through the national logistics cluster. WFP, together with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), also co-leads in the food security priority area and is continuing its support to the Food Security Agency’s (BKP) food security and vulnerability analysis through monitoring of food prices and market functionality. WFP is also supporting the priority area focussed on mitigating socio-economic impacts.

• WFP is part of a joint programme funded through the United Nations COVID-19 Response and Recovery Multi-Partner Trust Fund, approved on 4 May 2020.

The joint programme - implemented together with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and UN Women - aims to protect and safeguard the most vulnerable populations, particularly women and children of marginalized groups, from the adverse socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis. The joint programme focusses on 1) scaling up social protection; 2) improving planning, communication, partnerships and delivery of the social protection response; and 3) advancing innovation. It builds on and complements the work of the SDG Fund joint programme on adaptive social protection.

• WFP collaborated with World Vision Indonesia and others including FAO and OCHA, in conducting a joint market assessment to identify the impacts of COVID-19 on availability of and access to 12 key food commodities in selected regions. WFP provided support to the assessment design and data collection in Jakarta and Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara.

• WFP, together with the World Bank, Oxfam and ChildFund, contributed to the Ministry of Social Affairs Planning Bureau’s webinar: ‘International Development Partners Supporting Indonesia in Handling COVID-19’.

• WFP advocated for the extension of a rush handling facility at designated import entry points through the Coordinating Ministry of Human Development and Cultural Affairs (Kemenko PMK) to ensure that the swift import of essential goods remains available to the wider humanitarian community.

• WFP facilitated several discussion sessions for the TAGANA (Taruna Siaga Bencana/National Disaster Prepared Volunteers) Curriculum Development Framework with the Ministry of Social Affairs and a technical working group of international organizations such as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Organization for Migration, RedR, and UNICEF. The sessions provided inputs on the draft capacity strengthening framework and adjustments in relation to COVID-19.

• The United Nations Working Group on Food Security and Nutrition released a joint statement on food security and nutrition in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The joint statement provided recommendations on a prioritized set of actions to support nutrition in the context of COVID-19 in the following six domains: healthy diets; maternal, infant and young child nutrition; management of child wasting; micronutrient supplementation; nutrition in school feeding, and nutrition surveillance.

• WFP continues to support the Food Security Agency (BKP) on the subnational food security and vulnerability atlases and is now cooperating with a newly selected, North Maluku.

• The three Rome-based Agencies, FAO, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and WFP have been working towards defining joint outcomes that contribute to national policies and are aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework.

Building on a mapping and scoping exercise completed in March 2020, the agencies are now formulating a joint plan for 2021-2025 which combines the comparative advantages of each agency.

• WFP is assisting BAPPENAS to initiate a national school feeding platform by establishing an inter-ministerial working committee. The aim is for this platform to become the forum for advocacy and policy dialogue. WFP will support the Government in addressing the existing gaps in the school feeding programme, including the development of a national school feeding policy framework and strategy. This will also help to address the question on how a national school feeding programme can best be financed.