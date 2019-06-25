WFP Indonesia Country Brief, May 2019

Highlights

WFP provided online monitoring training to 1,089 people (625 women and 464 men) from national school feeding programme (Progas) stakeholders in 38 districts.

WFP, in collaboration with UNICEF and the Ministry for Social Affairs (MOSA), facilitated a session on Humanitarian Logistics and Supply Chain Management, as part of the first ever RedR Indonesia training programme on Foundational Humanitarian Practice.

Operational Updates

Participants in the Progas trainings included representatives from schools, the District Education Office, and the community health service (Puskesmas). The online monitoring approach allows data from Progas implementation to be easily accessible and improves communication between central and district level officials.

The Ministries for Human Development and Culture, Economy, Social Affairs, Home Affairs and the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reached an agreement on humanitarian logistics coordination as a result of the Humanitarian Logistics Master Plan (HLMP) developed by WFP in 2018. Stakeholders agreed to strengthen coordination and align regulations and policies. WFP provided technical assistance and advice to BNPB and MoSA throughout the process.

The Humanitarian Logistics and Supply Chain Management session of the RedR Indonesia training provided humanitarian practitioners in Indonesia with theory and lessons learned from the field.

Participants came from government and non-government institutions in Central Sulawesi, Lombok and the national level. The programme allowed participants to share experiences in responding to large-scale emergencies in Lombok and Central Sulawesi.

At the Pandemic Influenza Contingency Plan Initiation Workshop and Technical Working Groups meeting WFP provided substantive inputs related to humanitarian supply chain, the role of the National Logistics Cluster (NLC) and WFP, and factors to consider in developing plans for large-scale pandemics. WFP will continue its involvement in this forum.