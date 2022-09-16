WFP Indonesia Country Brief, June 2022

Highlights

• WFP Indonesia Country Representative Christa Räder participated in a high-level panel discussion at Gadjah Mada University, Yogyakarta on the current global and national food security challenges during the visit of the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier (pictured).

• WFP facilitated a South-South and Triangular Cooperation (SSTC) exchange visit between representatives from the Government of the Republic of Indonesia and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to support knowledge exchange on early warning systems and disaster risk and response management.

Operational Updates

• During a panel discussion at Gadjah Mada University, WFP Indonesia Country Representative Christa Räder highlighted the current global food security challenges and the increased funding needs of WFP. She also emphasized on the importance of diversified food production and consumption for a healthy population in all parts of Indonesia to prevent micronutrient deficiencies, productivity losses and high healthcare costs later in life.

• Representatives from the Jordanian National Centre for Security and Crises Management attended the WFPfacilitated SSTC exchange visit between the Governments of Indonesia and Jordan. The exchange included a two-day field visit to East Nusa Tenggara as well as visits to- and workshops with agencies in Jakarta such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of National Development Planning, Ministry of Social Affairs, the Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency, and the National Disaster Management Agency.

• WFP continued to support the National Food Agency in increasing the utilization of the Food Security and Vulnerability Atlas (FSVA) through a case study in East Nusa Tenggara on the technical and institutional challenges of FSVA communication and utilization. WFP conducted focus group discussions and interviews with stakeholders such as the Agriculture and Food Security Office and Social Affairs Office. WFP will initiate a second case study in another province following discussions with the National Food Agency.

• WFP, in collaboration with Statistics Indonesia and Statistics Polytechnic, supported the National Food Agency in conducting its first Small Area Estimation (SAE) Workshop. SAE allows for the generation of sub-district level data estimates that can feed into provincial FSVAs. WFP provided remote sensing data for the workshop and supported the workshop’s coordination process by linking the workshop activities with an upcoming SAE methodological review.

• WFP continued to provide technical support to the Ministry of National Development Planning on the utilization of the Platform for Real-Time Impact and Situation Monitoring (PRISM). Following the installation of PRISM in the Ministry’s Centre for Data Information in April 2022, WFP conducted a training session for the Ministry’s technical staff on accessing and operationalizing the platform. PRISM allows for the generation of data and evidence that can support the Ministry’s activity prioritization, planning and implementation.