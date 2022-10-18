WFP Indonesia Country Brief, July 2022

Highlights

• WFP and the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Cultural Affairs co-hosted a high-level consultation on Resilient Supply Chains to Strengthen Sustainable Food Systems on 26 July. It served as a platform for discussion on increasing the resilience of supply chains for affordable nutritious foods in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the current geopolitical situation. The meeting concluded with recommendations to establish a common understanding, joint commitment, and strengthened partnerships among government agencies and various stakeholders.

Operational Updates

• The high-level consultation co-hosted by WFP and the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Cultural Affairs highlighted the need to expand Indonesia’s policy focus beyond staple food commodities to include the diverse foods required to support an affordable healthy diet. WFP will continue to support government and non-government stakeholders to establish a multi-stakeholder national supply chain coordination platform and strengthen policies for resilient and affordable supply chains of nutritious basic food commodities.

• WFP continued to support the Ministry of National Development Planning (BAPPENAS) to strengthen government capacity to generate and utilise quality data for policymaking. Following the installation of the Platform for Real-Time Impact and Situation Monitoring (PRISM) in BAPPENAS, WFP together with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, Statistics Indonesia, Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), and the World Resources Institute participated in a steering committee meeting to discuss the development of the Ministry’s Food Systems Dashboard. In the meeting,

BAPPENAS accepted WFP’s proposal to integrate PRISM into the Dashboard. The purpose of the integration is to include climate impact data to support agricultural production analysis for use in programme planning and targeting. WFP will continue to support the development of the Dashboard in partnership with the steering committee.

• WFP continued to support the production and utilisation of Food Security and Vulnerability Atlases (FSVAs). On 21-22 July, WFP participated in the second workshop on Small-Area Estimations (SAE) facilitated by Statistics Indonesia and the National Food Agency and jointly developed SAE datasets with other participants. The workshop aimed to develop statistical models to generate SAE estimates at sub-district level using data from the last National Socioeconomic Household Survey (SUSENAS) in March 2021. WFP provided geospatial data and analysis to help improve both the statistical models and reliability of estimates. The jointly developed SAE dataset will be used to produce FSVAs for 34 provinces in 2022.