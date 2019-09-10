WFP Indonesia Country Brief, July 2019

Highlights

WFP supported the Bureau of Meteorology,

Climatology, and Geophysics (BMKG) to monitor signs of drought in the southern part of Indonesia. Indonesia faces a hotter-than average dry season this year, a potential indication of the El Niño weather phenomenon.

WFP supported the Ministry of Health (MoH) in Central Sulawesi to strengthen its capacity to monitor its supplementary food programme by introducing Beneficiary Contact Monitoring (BCM) tool.

Operational Updates

• Over 75 districts and cities have been affected by drought in seven provinces (West Java, Central Java, NTT, East Java, NTB, Yogyakarta, Bali and Banten) according to the joint WFP-BMKG drought monitoring.

• WFP and Cargill conducted a joint advocacy meeting with relevant government officials in Deli Serdang District of North Sumatera to promote home-grown school feeding. WFP is partnering with Cargill to support the implementation of the Ministry of Education and Culture’s School Feeding Programme (Progas) in two schools in Deli Serdang District of North Sumatera. This represents part of WFP’s efforts to promote private sector collaboration in support of Progas.

• The BCM tool will provide inputs to MoH’s existing electronic reporting of community-based nutrition, particularly in capturing evidence on the effectiveness of the supplementary food programme. In collaboration with the MoH, WFP facilitated trainings (see photograph) on the BCM tool in two districts of Central Sulawesi (Palu and Donggala). The trainings benefitted 50 provincial health staff, 127 village midwives and 343 village health cadres.

• In July, WFP conducted Logistics Capacity Assessments in the provinces of West Sulawesi and Gorontalo. This brings the total number of provinces assessed by WFP in support of the Natural Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) to 18 out of 20. WFP plans to complete the final assessments in August. Validated assessment results are available at: https://dlca.logcluster.org/display/public/DLCA/Indo nesia