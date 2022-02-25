WFP Indonesia Country Brief, January 2022

Highlights

• WFP in partnership with The Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC) completed a study to review the methodologies and indicators to identify population groups most vulnerable to climate-related hazards and thus eligible as beneficiaries under the Government’s emerging adaptive social protection programme. The results can be used by the Government to establish data-driven systems to scale up inclusive and adaptive social protection. The study is supported by the United Nations’ Joint Programme on adaptive social protection, funded by the SDG Fund.

• As part of its longstanding partnership with Cargill, WFP in cooperation with the Government’s School Health Programme (UKS/Madrasah) Advisory Team, has initiated a study on the effects of COVID-19 on the nutrition of school-aged children. The study includes both state and Islamic madrasah primary schools and aims to inform programmes to improve nutrition for school-aged children in the context of pandemic recovery.

Operational Updates

• WFP commissioned the Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC) to conduct an online Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP) survey. The results can be utilized by the Government to inform the selection of indicators to identify population groups most vulnerable to climatic disasters and eligible for support under the planned Adaptive Social Protection. The survey involved experts from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB), Gajah Mada University (UGM), the University of Indonesia (UI), the University of Sam Ratulangi, Pulse Lab Jakarta, the Indonesian Society for Disaster Management (MPBI), and line ministries, including the Ministry of National Development Planning, the Ministry of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning/National Land Agency, and the Ministry of Health. The results of the survey will be available in February 2022.

• In January, WFP finalized the preparation for a study on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nutritional status of primary school-aged children in both state and madrasah schools. The mixed-methods study will combine a policy review, secondary data analysis, and small-scale quantitative surveys and field observation in the districts of North Lampung, Pasuruan, and Kupang. These three districts were identified based on the prepandemic nutrition context (stunting, obesity, anaemia, and food security status of primary school-aged children). The study aims to better understand the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on healthy diet behaviours of primary school-aged children, to inform recommendations to strengthen the mainstreaming of nutrition education into the School Health system (UKS/M).