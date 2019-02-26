WFP Indonesia Country Brief, January 2019

Highlights

The Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping Platform for Impact of Regional Events (VAMPIRE) has been upgraded with improved user-interface and new data sources.

WFP closed its common logistics facilities in Central Sulawesi in January. To meet residual needs for storage for the humanitarian community in Central Sulawesi, WFP helped the Central Sulawesi Provincial Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) identified a new location in Palu, to be operated by BPBD.

Operational Updates

The WFP-managed common logistics services for Central Sulawesi closed operations in early January 2019. To meet residual needs for storage, WFP and the Central Sulawesi Provincial Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) identified a new location at Siranindi Sport Stadium in Palu. WFP supported the erection of Mobile Storage Units (MSUs) and Prefabs and provided training for BPBD staff. WFP closely coordinated with the BPBD to ensure a smooth operational transition.

Following the phase-out of WFP from Central Sulawesi, WFP have successfully transferred all assets acquired for the Central Sulawesi response to the National Disaster Management Agency, the Provincial Disaster Management Agency, the Indonesian Red Cross, Yayasan Kemanusiaan Muslim Indonesia, and Bulan Sabit Merah Indonesia.

An After-Action Review (AAR) meeting for the Central Sulawesi Response was held in Bali (24-25 January).

The principal stakeholders of the AAR were the WFP Indonesia Country Office, the Asia Pacific Regional Bureau, and WFP Headquarters. The AAR focussed on the effectiveness of WFP’s support to the Government-led response for Central Sulawesi, the roles played by WFP at different levels, and the areas for improvement in relation to these. The AAR identified key recommendations as important learning to inform WFP engagement in Indonesia and in the region.

Following the end of the emergency response period in the Sunda Strait, all Mobile Storage Units have been dismantled and returned to the Indonesian Red Cross. Furthermore, the Provincial Logistics Clusters for Banten and Lampung are operational, and under the coordination of respective provincial Disaster Management Agency. WFP continues to monitor coordination aspects.

The Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping Platform for Impact of Regional Events (VAMPIRE) has been upgraded to include improved user-interface and new data sources. The upgrade is intended to enable non-technical users to access available data in different formats in an easy manner.