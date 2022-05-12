WFP Indonesia Country Brief, February 2022

Highlights

• WFP Indonesia and WFP Jordan co-facilitated a south – south virtual knowledge and experience exchange between the two governments on impact analysis and risk monitoring, with a focus on drought.

• Following the launch of the #KerenDimakan (Cool to Eat) digital campaign in December 2021, the Health Promotion and Community Empowerment Directorate of the Ministry of Health formalized its commitment with the establishment of a dedicated team, to support the national rollout as part of the larger Healthy Living Community Movement (GERMAS).

• WFP participated in the National Disaster Management Agency’s annual planning meeting opened by the President of the Republic of Indonesia.

• WFP participated in the formulation of strategic action points in support of the National Logistics Cluster.

Operational Updates

• WFP Indonesia and WFP Jordan co-facilitated a virtual knowledge and experience exchange between the Governments of Jordan and Indonesia to support the strengthening of national capacities in disaster risk reduction and emergency preparedness and response. During the event, Jordan’s National Centre for Security Crisis Management, Indonesia’s Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency and Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency shared best practices in impact analysis and risk monitoring, focusing on drought. Furthermore, WFP presented the innovative Platform for Real-time Impact and Situation Monitoring (PRISM), developed to assess the potential risks and analyse the impact of climate hazards on the most vulnerable communities and improve government targeting and response.

• WFP, in partnership with UNICEF, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and United Nations Organization for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), continued to support the Ministry of Social Affairs to strengthen its Disaster Mitigation Information System (e-SIMBA). The UN agencies held a meeting with the Ministry to discuss the utilization of eSIMBA in the context of adaptive social protection. Data gaps in e-SIMBA on social protection beneficiaries were identified as main challenges to utilization, however, this data is available in the Unified Database for Social Protection Beneficiaries (DTKS). Moving forward, UN agencies plan to coordinate with the Ministry to establish connections between the DTKS and e-SIMBA.