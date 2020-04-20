WFP Indonesia Country Brief, February 2020

Highlights

On 18 February, the Ministry of Development Planning hosted a consultation forum with partner ministries on the outline of the upcoming WFP Indonesia Country Strategic Plan 2021-2025. At this consultation, all stakeholders presented their views on the proposed three key pillars for WFP’s future engagement in Indonesia.

On 6 February, WFP celebrated National Nutrition Day with local Government and partner ‘Evolve’ by launching a community-driven campaign on increasing fruit and vegetable consumption in Kuningan, West Java.

Operational Updates

• The Ministry of Development Planning hosted the first consultation forum with partner ministries on the outline of the WFP Indonesia Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2021-2025. The proposed pillars are:

Food Security and Nutrition Analysis, (2) Disaster and Climate Risk Management and (3) Prevention of Stunting and other Forms of Malnutrition. The proposed CSP is aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework and the Government of Indonesia’s mid-term development plan (RPJMN) 2020-2024.

• In light of National Nutrition Day, WFP, along with local Government, and partner ‘Evolve’ (previously ARoFIIN) celebrated the launch of a community campaign to promote fruit and vegetable consumption in Kuningan, West Java. The launch was in line with the ongoing pilot project with ‘Evolve’ that focuses on promoting nutrition messages through interactive games, digital media and home-grown gardens. Over 200 community members, government officials and Evolve representatives participated in the launch.

• On 26 February, WFP participated in a panel at the ASEAN High-Level Symposium on Disaster Management. WFP spoke on the collaborative work of WFP and the Government of Indonesia in managing disasters through early warning systems for early and adaptive disaster mitigation and response and adaptive social protection.

• On 25 February, WFP participated in a panel at the ASEAN Nutritious Food Public Private Partnership Initiative Workshop organized by the US-ASEAN Business Council, EU-ASEAN Business Council and CropLife Asia. WFP spoke on addressing the triple burden of malnutrition through improving maternal and child nutrition, increased consumer awareness of healthy diets and government regulations on nutritional content and labelling