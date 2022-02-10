WFP Indonesia Country Brief, December 2021

Highlights

• WFP and the Ministry of Health launched a digital campaign to promote healthier and balanced diets among adolescent on 07 December 2021. The #KerenDimakan or “It’s Cool to Eat” campaign aims to strengthen the Healthy Living Community Movement or Gerakan Masyarakat Hidup Sehat (GERMAS) and support the second pillar of the National Strategy to Accelerate Stunting Prevention 2018-2024.

• WFP and the Coordinating Ministry of Human Development and Cultural Affairs hosted an interagency forum on Protecting Essential Food and non-food items supply chains during the COVID-19 Pandemic on 14 December 2021. The forum focused on cross-sectoral collaboration to improve supply chains of essential food and non-food items during crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operational Updates

• As part of WFP’s continued engagement with the four key ministries for the school health programme or Usaha Kesehatan Sekolah (UKS) in partnership with UNICEF, WFP supported the Ministry of Education,

Culture, Research and Technology with the launching and dissemination of nutrition education materials for primary school children and parents/caregivers on 16 December 2021 (Image 1). The materials were jointly developed by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Indonesia Nutritionists Association (PERSAGI), WFP and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and can be accessed through the Portal Rumah Belajar (kemdikbud.go.id). WFP is committed to continue providing technical assistance and contributing to policy dialogue for improved nutrition for school-aged children under UKS.

• The digital campaign #KerenDimakan promotes fruit and vegetable consumption in a new light for adolescents and is being disseminated through Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram under @KerenDimakan account. Following the launch, WFP will support the Ministry of Health to integrate the campaign into the Ministry’s online platform for GERMAS and engage online influencers to widely disseminate key messages to the adolescent target audience.

• WFP with the Ministry of National Development Planning hosted an "Expert Group Discussion on Scaling Up Rice Fortification" to further discuss the findings, prioritize recommendations from the Rice Fortification Landscape Analysis and agree on a joint action plan. Representatives from key ministries, national logistics agency, nutrition experts from associations, research institutes, and NGOs agreed to the following key actions: initiate the process to elaborate the essential rice fortification policy and regulatory framework; strengthen the Quality Assurance/Quality Control system; increase local rice millers’ production capacity;