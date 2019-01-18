WFP Indonesia Country Brief, December 2018
Operational Updates
In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the partnership between WFP and the Government of Indonesia, Government officials and UN representatives attended a high-level policy dialogue on Indonesia’s future food security needs. The discussion focused on proposed areas for cooperation between WFP and the Government of Indonesia beyond 2020 such as nutrition, food security monitoring and emergency preparedness.
WFP completed the phase out of its operational capacity in Palu on 31 December 2018, ending provision of common services to partners. Detailed information about WFP closures has been communicated widely to partners.
As part of the exit strategy, WFP conducted a three- day practical emergency logistics training for 40 participants from government and non-government institutions. The training aimed at enhancing the skills of emergency responders in Palu to be able to operate an emergency hub following WFP’s transition from Central Sulawesi. In anticipation of needs WFP assisted the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) and the Provincial Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) to establish a dedicated logistics hub in Palu, consisting of four Mobile Storage Units (MSUs).