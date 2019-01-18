18 Jan 2019

WFP Indonesia Country Brief, December 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (504.37 KB)

Operational Updates

  • In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the partnership between WFP and the Government of Indonesia, Government officials and UN representatives attended a high-level policy dialogue on Indonesia’s future food security needs. The discussion focused on proposed areas for cooperation between WFP and the Government of Indonesia beyond 2020 such as nutrition, food security monitoring and emergency preparedness.

  • WFP completed the phase out of its operational capacity in Palu on 31 December 2018, ending provision of common services to partners. Detailed information about WFP closures has been communicated widely to partners.

  • As part of the exit strategy, WFP conducted a three- day practical emergency logistics training for 40 participants from government and non-government institutions. The training aimed at enhancing the skills of emergency responders in Palu to be able to operate an emergency hub following WFP’s transition from Central Sulawesi. In anticipation of needs WFP assisted the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) and the Provincial Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) to establish a dedicated logistics hub in Palu, consisting of four Mobile Storage Units (MSUs).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.