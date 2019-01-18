WFP Indonesia Country Brief, December 2018

Operational Updates

In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the partnership between WFP and the Government of Indonesia, Government officials and UN representatives attended a high-level policy dialogue on Indonesia’s future food security needs. The discussion focused on proposed areas for cooperation between WFP and the Government of Indonesia beyond 2020 such as nutrition, food security monitoring and emergency preparedness.

WFP completed the phase out of its operational capacity in Palu on 31 December 2018, ending provision of common services to partners. Detailed information about WFP closures has been communicated widely to partners.