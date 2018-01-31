WFP Indonesia Country Brief, December 2017

Highlights

▪ Thanks to the numerous workshops organized throughout 2016 and 2017 by the Food Security Agency (BKP), with technical support from WFP, knowledge sharing between national and sub-national governments resulted in strengthened food security and nutrition-sensitive programming. These workshops prioritized districts vulnerable to food insecurity, such as Puncak Jaya in Papua province, and many others.

▪ Roadmaps to guide the allocation of local government budgets were developed to strengthen the implementation of the school meals programme. This is an achievement from the joint WFP-Ministry of Education and Culture study on the System Approach for Better Education Results– School Feeding (SABER–SF).

Operational Updates

▪ Study on Eating Habits Among Adolescents: Key findings of the recently conducted Study on Eating Habits Among Adolescents stated that habits and eating patterns among teens are attributed to external and internal factors. External factors such as food preferences are mostly influenced by family habits or health conditions such as allergies, while internal factors include food availability, friends and family or home environment. Meanwhile, preference was higher for fruit consumption as compared to vegetable consumption due to fruits being considered tastier. In addition, preference for fresh fruits was higher than for fruit juice, but the actual consumption of fruit juice is higher than fresh fruits due to availability. These findings have led to recommendations on the design of the Government’s national campaign in order to appeal to a younger demographic.

▪ WFP continues its collaboration with the Food Security Agency: The Food Security Agency (BKP) recently requested WFP’s support to establish a standardized national food and nutrition security information system, and to produce the 2018 Food Security Vulnerability Atlas (FSVA). These requests shaped the priority activities outlined in the recently signed WFP-Food Security Agency project document.

▪ WFP’s technical support for Indonesia’s Family Hope Programme: The World Bank, with WFP’s technical support, has shared the second revision of the Family Development Session (FDS) module of Indonesia’s social safety net programme, Family Hope Programme (PKH). The contributions made by WFP aimed at ensuring that mothers’ and children’s health status improve, focusing on children’s first 1,000 days of life.

Challenges

▪ The Country Office has mobilised approximately USD 2.4 million of the USD 2.8 million required as of the end of 2017. However, funding in early 2018 is precarious, which could lead to the interruption of WFP’s work on nutrition and social safety nets.

▪ There has been no progress on the agreement of a legal framework for the Government of Indonesia to contribute to WFP’s operations in accordance with WFP financial regulations.