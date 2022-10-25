WFP Indonesia Country Brief, August 2022

Highlights

• WFP, the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) facilitated the National Displacement and Protection Cluster’s Mid-Term Workshop and Command Post Exercise. The workshop aimed to strengthen the Cluster’s coordination mechanism.

Operational Updates

• As part of its advocacy for strengthening nutrition for school-aged children, WFP held meetings with the Vice President’s Office, the Ministry of Health, and the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Cultural Affairs to discuss the concept note on building synergies between the School Health Programme and the Family Hope Programme. WFP presented the potential synergy on improving health and nutrition behaviours of parents and children while boosting the purchasing power of poor families to afford healthier food choices.

• More than 200 people attended the National Displacement and Protection Cluster’s Mid-Term Workshop and Command Post Exercise, including representatives from the Ministry of Social Affairs, Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Cultural Affairs, National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), Ministry of Home Affairs, and Ministry of Health. WFP facilitated discussions on the development of the Cluster’s Capacity Building Working Group’s 2023 workplan. WFP will continue supporting the Cluster’s coordination mechanism, including by providing technical assistance on identifying national and subnational Cluster focal points and advocating for the establishment of sub-national coordination platforms.

• In partnership with the East Nusa Tenggara Provincial Government, WFP provided technical assistance to incorporate the Food Security Vulnerability Atlas’ (FSVA’s) Food Security Index into sub-district level disaster-risk maps. This aims to produce a tool that could support the Provincial Government’s prioritisation of interventions and programmes to reduce food insecurity in disaster-prone areas. In parallel, to further support the production of FSVAs,

WFP participated in the third joint workshop on SmallArea Estimation (SAE) for FSVAs held by the National Food Agency and facilitated by Statistics Indonesia and Statistics Polytechnic. Building on the progress made in the second workshop in July, this workshop aimed to refine the SAE models and improve the tool’s performance to generate datasets required to produce FSVAs for 34 provinces in 2022.