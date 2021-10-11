WFP Indonesia Country Brief, August 2021

Highlights

• To finalize the Fill the Nutrient Gap Analysis, WFP brought together 31 government agencies and key stakeholders in an interactive virtual session to prioritize interventions aimed at increasing access, affordability, and consumption of healthy diets in Indonesia. Resulting recommendations from this process will be utilized to further inform national and sub-national policy dialogues.

• As part of the Sub-National Food System Dialogue, WFP supported the Ministry of National Development Planning and subnational governments in Eastern Indonesia to identify food security issues and opportunities in the region. The recommendations aim to support the government review ahead of the UN Food Systems Summit in September 2021 and shape national pathways to sustainable food systems.

Operational Updates

• In August 2021, key stakeholders including the Ministry of Health and Ministry of National Development Planning, academia, development partners and other UN agencies, validated the WFP-led Fill the Nutrient Gap (FNG) analysis. During the validation workshop, participants discussed analysis results, including the lack of affordability to access nutritious diets, and inequality of access across different regions. Participants prioritized interventions such as increasing nutritious food affordability through nutrition-sensitive social protection programmes, improving supply chains of nutritious foods, and strengthening the promotion of nutrition to vulnerable populations. In October, findings and recommendations will be shared with key government and non-government stakeholders thus inforfming national and subnational policy dialogues.

• WFP continued its collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology to promote nutrition for school-aged children through digital education materials. The Ministry, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and WFP started to digitalize healthy diet education materials through digital games, animations, e-books, and quizzes. These will be disseminated nationwide targeting primary school students and their parents to support the Government in strengthening the online distance learning process adapting to COVID-19 pandemic. WFP and the Ministry also refined digital materials specifically designed to promote consumption of fruits and vegetables among children and parents. WFP utilized pilot study results to to improve the accesibility and quality of the materials.

This work will continue throughout 2021.