WFP Indonesia Country Brief, August 2020

Highlights

WFP released the third COVID-19 Bulletin on “COVID-19: Economic and Food Security Implications for Indonesia” on 20 August 2020.

Operational Updates

• WFP released the third COVID-19 Bulletin on “COVID-19: Economic and Food Security Implications for Indonesia” on 20 August 2020, which provided updates on the latest food security and socioeconomic conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia. The bulletin also reviewed the Government’s actions to alleviate the economic impact on vulnerable groups. According to the bulletin, in the second quarter of 2020, the Indonesian GDP contracted by 5.3 percent year-on-year, which was the most significant decline since 1999. National supplies of rice were estimated to be sufficient to last beyond the end of the year with projected end- year stocks of 6 million tons, however, rising unemployment has led to reduced purchasing power, which may threaten economic access to food.

• WFP, jointly with the Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency and the National Disaster Management Agency, released the Seasonal Climate and Vegetation Monitoring Outlook for July-September 2020. The outlook aims to inform government counterparts and stakeholders’ planning and interventions, through evidence-based analysis of the food security situation. Overall, from April to June 2020, at the beginning of the dry season, Indonesia received “a normal to higher than average” rainfall. Most rice- producing provinces experienced normal to slightly above normal rainfall, except Central Java, South Sulawesi, and Papua provinces which received below normal rainfall. The Ministry of Agriculture indicated 119,000 ha of paddy fields were impacted by hydrometeorological disasters and pests during this period.

• Following the recommendation of the Ministry of Health to update the Cost of Diet study 2017, WFP will conduct a Fill the Nutrient Gap study this year. The study will provide a situation analysis to inform multi-sectoral decision-making on malnutrition prevention.

• WFP continues to support a multi-partner survey on food security and nutrition in Jakarta with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO), to assess the status and determinants of household food security, as well as the nutritional status of children under-five and their mothers in informal urban settlements. The data collection is currently underway, and the development of the data analysis plan is being finalized.

• As part of the process toward the establishment of the inter-ministerial national school feeding platform, the Ministry of National Development Planning facilitated a virtual meeting on 27 August, with the participation of WFP and the Ministry of Education and Cultural Affairs, to discuss the south-south and triangular cooperation with the WFP Centre of Excellence in Brazil.

• Under the Joint Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Fund Programme, WFP continued to improve the Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping Platform for Impact of Regional Events (VAMPIRE) by integrating vulnerability layers into hazard alerts of VAMPIRE.

• Following a request from the Food Security Agency’s (BKP), WFP is providing technical assistance for the 2020 Food Security and Vulnerability Atlas (FSVA) for five of the most food insecure provinces (East Nusa Tenggara, Papua, West Papua, Maluku and North Maluku). WFP held a series of technical workshops throughout August 2020 in collaboration with the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Food Security.

• On 18 August, WFP organised a meeting with BKP to discuss the scope of WFP-BKP cooperation for the remainder of 2020. Discussions focused on improving the Food and Nutrition Surveillance System and conducting a joint study to explore the feasibility of implementing mobile vulnerability analysis and mapping (mVAM) remote data collection in Indonesia.

• On 31 August, WFP, jointly with BKP, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) and STIS Polytechnic of Statistics, conducted the first of six planned 2020 Small-Area Estimation (SAE) workshops. The workshop aimed at estimating the values of food security indicators at the sub-district level and piloting the use of the SAE methodology at the village level in selected districts.

• In collaboration with the Unit of Social Hazards and Disaster Impacts Coordination, under the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture, WFP is developing a national strategy of commercial supply chain for essential commodities which have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and could potentially disrupt people’s welfare. There has been an intensive consultation and discussion involving the Ministry of Trade, Ministry of National Development Planning, Ministry of Agriculture, Bank Indonesia and various stakeholders from sub-national government offices. A mapping process is underway to look closer into identified essential commodities, such as purebred chicken eggs, orange fruits and hand sanitizers.

• WFP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA), key partners (UNICEF, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC), RedR), developed a capacity development framework that serves as a reference for the overall TAGANA (National Disaster Prepared Volunteers) training curriculum and module development. It will be used by MoSA to further support the TAGANA system in its planning and operational functions.