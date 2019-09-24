WFP Indonesia Country Brief, August 2019

Highlights

WFP continued to support the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) by organizing one workshop on contingency planning and participating in two others, which focused on reviewing the national cluster system.

Operational Updates

• Stakeholders from government agencies, the private sector, local civil society organizations, military and police, state-owned enterprises and the UN participated in a workshop, organized by WFP in Makassar, which focused on contingency planning and strengthening provincial logistics clusters. This is part of WFP’s overall technical assistance to the Government in establishing the National Logistics and Equipment System (Sislogpalnas). Sislogpalnas aims to ensure effective distribution of assistance to disaster-affected people and vulnerable communities in Indonesia through the establishment of six regional hubs (in North Sumatra, East Java, South Sulawesi,

South Kalimantan, Maluku and Papua).

• WFP participated in two workshops arranged by UN OCHA and BNPB to review the national clusters. WFP provided an update on the formalization process of the National Logistics Cluster and provided inputs on other topics including a standard formalization process that could be adopted for other clusters, the coordination process between clusters and the distinct role for each cluster in preparedness activities.

• WFP reviewed and provided input to the National Bill No.24/2007 regulating all activities related to disaster management. The Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA) is leading the bill review process, which will now be discussed at an inter-ministerial meeting and presented to the House of Representatives.

• MoSA and WFP conducted a study visit to Kobe, Japan to study Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and Disaster Management (DM). During the visit the team met with numerous stakeholders, including the Reconstruction Agency of Japan, Japanese Red Cross Society, Government of Hyogo Prefecture, and Japan International Cooperation Agency and conducted visits to DRR/DM related facilities in Kobe. MoSA plans to incorporate the lessons learned from the visit into their future disaster management planning.

• WFP provided input to the UN Country Team’s Common Country Analysis (CCA). The CCA process is a key component in preparation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2021-2025 for Indonesia as it serves as a basis for a prioritization exercise, the definition of outcomes, the preparation of the UN Vision 2030 and the subsequent development of a theory of change for the overall UNSDCF.

• Ms. Christa Räder has assumed her role as WFP Representative in Indonesia after presenting her credentials to the Directorate General for Multilateral Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia on 6 August 2019. She succeeds Ms. Anthea Webb who has completed her assignment.